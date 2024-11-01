Perenti Limited Continues Share Buy-Back Strategy

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced a continuation of its on-market share buy-back program, with a total of 171,967 shares repurchased in the latest daily update. This strategy is often seen as a move to boost shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares, potentially increasing earnings per share.

