Perenti Limited Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

Perenti Limited has released an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, announcing the purchase of 179,872 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to the 17,389,582 shares already bought back. The buy-back reflects the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and invest in its own stock. The announcement, dated 24th May 2024, is part of a routine update to keep shareholders informed about the buy-back activities.

