Perenti Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

May 29, 2024 — 03:49 am EDT

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has provided an update on its stock buy-back program, announcing the repurchase of 620,061 ordinary fully paid shares from the market on the previous day, as part of its ongoing effort to buy back shares. This brings the total number of shares bought back to 18,099,454. The announcement made on May 29, 2024, is a routine daily notification to the market.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
Stocks mentioned

AUSDF

