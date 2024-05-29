Perenti Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has provided an update on its stock buy-back program, announcing the repurchase of 620,061 ordinary fully paid shares from the market on the previous day, as part of its ongoing effort to buy back shares. This brings the total number of shares bought back to 18,099,454. The announcement made on May 29, 2024, is a routine daily notification to the market.

For further insights into AU:PRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.