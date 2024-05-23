News & Insights

Perenti Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

May 23, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced an update on its share buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 150,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back to date to 17,239,582. The buy-back activity, conducted on-market, is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value.

