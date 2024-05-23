Perenti Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced an update on its share buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 150,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back to date to 17,239,582. The buy-back activity, conducted on-market, is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:PRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.