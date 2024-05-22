Perenti Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has released an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, announcing the repurchase of 198,947 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares bought back to date to 17,040,635. The buy-back is part of the company’s strategy to return value to shareholders.

For further insights into AU:PRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.