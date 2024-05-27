News & Insights

Perenti Limited Continues Aggressive Buy-Back

May 27, 2024 — 09:27 pm EDT

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has actively continued its stock buy-back program, purchasing an additional 240,000 shares on the previous day, part of an ongoing effort that has seen 17,569,454 shares bought back to date. The company’s latest update on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code PRN indicates a steady progression in their buy-back strategy, which may hold investor interest due to its potential impact on share value.

