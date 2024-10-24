News & Insights

Perenti Limited Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

October 24, 2024 — 02:16 am EDT

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced a significant buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, purchasing 418,328 shares on the previous day, adding to the 2,862,519 shares already bought back. This move indicates a robust strategy to enhance shareholder value and could impact the market’s perception of the company.

