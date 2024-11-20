Perenti Limited Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Perenti Limited has announced the continuation of its on-market share buy-back program, acquiring an additional 163,475 ordinary shares, bringing the total to over 6.5 million shares repurchased. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors are keenly watching these buy-backs as they can indicate company confidence and potentially impact stock prices.

For further insights into AU:PRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.