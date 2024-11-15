Perenti Limited Advances Share Buy-Back Efforts

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with an additional 85,649 ordinary shares acquired, adding to a total of nearly 6 million shares repurchased. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, potentially boosting earnings per share and stock value.

