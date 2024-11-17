Perenti Global Updates on Strategic Stock Buy-Back

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Global has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 169,198 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to a total of over 6 million shares bought back. This move indicates the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and signals confidence in its financial stability.

