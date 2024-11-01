Perenti Global Sees Increased Stake from Major Investors

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Global has announced a significant change in its ownership structure, with First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, increasing their voting power in the company. This move highlights the strategic interest of major financial entities in Perenti Global, potentially affecting future market dynamics and investor confidence.

