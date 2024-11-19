Perenti Global Sees Change in Major Shareholder

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Global has announced that First Sentier Investors has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of November 15, 2024. This change in substantial holding indicates a shift in the investment landscape for Perenti Global, potentially affecting its stock dynamics. Investors in the financial markets may want to keep an eye on Perenti’s future engagements and market performance following this development.

