Perenti Global Highlights Growth at Industrials Forum

November 19, 2024 — 09:19 pm EST

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Global, an ASX-listed mining services group, has announced its participation in the Euroz Hartleys Industrials Forum to present its strategic initiatives and growth prospects to investors. The company, which operates across four continents, aims to highlight its commitment to creating lasting value and certainty for stakeholders. This presentation is part of Perenti’s efforts to engage with investors and showcase its diversified mining services portfolio.

