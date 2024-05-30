Perenti Global Continues Share Buy-Back

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Global has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with 240,000 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back to 18,719,515. The buy-back reflects the company’s continued efforts to return value to shareholders.

