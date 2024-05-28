News & Insights

Stocks

Perenti Announces Share Cessation Post-Buy-Back

May 28, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced the cessation of 1,571,823 ordinary fully paid shares, effective from May 29, 2024, following an on-market buy-back. This step is part of the company’s capital management strategy and is likely to have implications for investors and the stock’s market performance.

For further insights into AU:PRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUSDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.