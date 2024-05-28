Perenti Announces Share Cessation Post-Buy-Back

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced the cessation of 1,571,823 ordinary fully paid shares, effective from May 29, 2024, following an on-market buy-back. This step is part of the company’s capital management strategy and is likely to have implications for investors and the stock’s market performance.

For further insights into AU:PRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.