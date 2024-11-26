Perennial Acquires Stake in Janison Education Group

Janison Education Group Ltd. (AU:JAN) has released an update.

Perennial Value Management Limited has become a substantial shareholder in Janison Education Group Ltd, acquiring a 5.03% voting power through their recent purchase of over 13 million ordinary shares. This acquisition highlights growing investor interest in Janison, a company known for its educational technology solutions. Investors and market enthusiasts may want to keep an eye on Janison’s potential growth as influenced by this strategic investment.

