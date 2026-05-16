Perella Weinberg Stock Lags the Market. One Fund Just Bought $15 Million More

Key Points

Aristotle Capital Boston bought 745,994 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $14.66 million (based on quarterly average prices).

The quarter-end position value increased by $13.97 million, reflecting both new shares and price changes.

The transaction represented a 0.91% change in Aristotle Capital Boston's 13F reportable assets under management.

The position now comprises 1.39% of 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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On May 15, 2026, Aristotle Capital Boston disclosed in an SEC filing that it bought 745,994 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP), an estimated $14.66 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Aristotle Capital Boston added 745,994 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the first quarter. The estimated value of the purchase was $14.66 million based on the period's average closing price. The fund's stake in the company rose to a total of 1,233,458 shares, with the quarter-end position value up by $13.97 million, which includes stock price movement.

What else to know

This was a buy, lifting the position to 1.39% of Aristotle Capital Boston's 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:AEIS: $48.88 million (3.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:MTSI: $45.84 million (2.8% of AUM) NYSE:HASI: $37.71 million (2.3% of AUM) NYSE:AER: $34.54 million (2.1% of AUM) NYSE:AGI: $33.85 million (2.1% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Perella Weinberg Partners were trading at $18.41, down 3% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by about 31 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $687.99 million Net income (TTM) $19.62 million Dividend yield 1.52% Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $18.41

Company snapshot

Perella Weinberg Partners provides strategic and financial advisory services, including M&A execution, shareholder advisory, capital raising, restructuring, and capital markets guidance.

The firm serves a diverse client base of multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, institutional investors, and government entities across multiple industries.

It socuses on tailored advisory solutions and leverages deep industry expertise to support complex transactions.

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading independent investment banking advisory company with a focus on strategic and financial counsel for complex transactions. It leverages deep industry expertise to advise clients on mergers and acquisitions, capital structure, and other mission-critical decisions. Its emphasis on tailored advisory solutions and a broad client network underpins its competitive positioning in the financial services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase ultimately looks like a bet that the M&A slowdown is closer to a cyclical pause than a permanent reset. Boutique advisory firms like Perella Weinberg tend to swing with dealmaking sentiment, and Aristotle Capital Boston appears to be leaning into weakness rather than running from it.



That’s notable because the company’s latest quarter looked messy on the surface. First-quarter revenue fell a very steep 30% year over year to $148.9 million as M&A and financing activity slowed from record levels a year earlier. But management also said that announced and pending deal backlog hit a two-year quarterly high, suggesting activity may already be rebounding behind the scenes.



Perella Weinberg has also been aggressively investing in talent despite the softer environment, adding two partners and 11 managing directors year to date, while expanding internationally through its Gleacher Shacklock acquisition in the U.K. The balance sheet remains solid too, with roughly $78 million in cash and no debt.



Long-term investors should remember that firms like Perella Weinberg can see earnings rebound quickly because advisory revenue tends to be highly operationally leveraged, and sensitivity to down years is to be expected. And Aristotle, for its part, seems to be expecting better days ahead.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AerCap. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $60 calls on AerCap. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.