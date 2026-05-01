Perella Weinberg Partners Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.49 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $17.34 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Perella Weinberg Partners reported adjusted earnings of $5.061 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 29.7% to $148.92 million from $211.83 million last year.

Perella Weinberg Partners earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.49 Mln. vs. $17.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $148.92 Mln vs. $211.83 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.