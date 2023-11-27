Perella Weinberg Partners - (PWP) Price Target Increased by 7.23% to 15.13

The average one-year price target for Perella Weinberg Partners - (NASDAQ:PWP) has been revised to 15.13 / share. This is an increase of 7.23% from the prior estimate of 14.11 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.62 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.43% from the latest reported closing price of 11.60 / share.

Perella Weinberg Partners - Declares $0.07 Dividend

On November 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 24, 2023 will receive the payment on December 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $11.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.95%, the lowest has been 1.95%, and the highest has been 5.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=138).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perella Weinberg Partners -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWP is 0.08%, an increase of 25.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.45% to 39,084K shares. The put/call ratio of PWP is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,819K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,757K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 30.39% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,295K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 73.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,816K shares, representing a decrease of 33.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 2,056K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares, representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 32.87% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1,522K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 80.10% over the last quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global financial services firm focused on investment banking advisory services. The firm was founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella, Peter A. Weinberg and Terry Meguid, and went public in 2021.

