Perella Weinberg Partners - (PWP) Price Target Increased by 15.46% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Perella Weinberg Partners - (NASDAQ:PWP) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 15.46% from the prior estimate of 12.37 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.96% from the latest reported closing price of 10.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perella Weinberg Partners -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWP is 0.07%, a decrease of 24.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 37,499K shares. The put/call ratio of PWP is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,816K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,320K shares, representing a decrease of 17.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 25.96% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,757K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,474K shares, representing a decrease of 25.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 29.61% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,285K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 283.66% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,932K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,377K shares, representing an increase of 28.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 23.65% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1,507K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares, representing an increase of 65.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 172.29% over the last quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global financial services firm focused on investment banking advisory services. The firm was founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella, Peter A. Weinberg and Terry Meguid, and went public in 2021.

