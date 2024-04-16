Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Price Target Increased by 11.20% to 17.72

The average one-year price target for Perella Weinberg Partners (NasdaqGS:PWP) has been revised to 17.72 / share. This is an increase of 11.20% from the prior estimate of 15.94 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.64 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.06% from the latest reported closing price of 15.14 / share.

Perella Weinberg Partners Declares $0.07 Dividend

On February 8, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2024 received the payment on March 11, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $15.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.88%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 5.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=155).

The current dividend yield is 1.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perella Weinberg Partners. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWP is 0.10%, an increase of 4.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 40,690K shares. The put/call ratio of PWP is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,815K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,819K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 9.54% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,161K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,295K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 2,032K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 11.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,278K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,159K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing an increase of 15.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Background Information

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global financial services firm focused on investment banking advisory services. The firm was founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella, Peter A. Weinberg and Terry Meguid, and went public in 2021.

