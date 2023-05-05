Perella Weinberg Partners - (PWP) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners - said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.88%, the lowest has been 1.95%, and the highest has been 5.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=112).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perella Weinberg Partners -. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 15.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWP is 0.09%, an increase of 4.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.64% to 42,094K shares. The put/call ratio of PWP is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.11% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perella Weinberg Partners - is 12.62. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 70.11% from its latest reported closing price of 7.42.

The projected annual revenue for Perella Weinberg Partners - is 660MM, an increase of 8.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,700K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,318K shares, representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 28.76% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,464K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,728K shares, representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 38.75% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,099K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 49.63% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 2,055K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,338K shares, representing a decrease of 62.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 14.83% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,850K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 12.01% over the last quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global financial services firm focused on investment banking advisory services. The firm was founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella, Peter A. Weinberg and Terry Meguid, and went public in 2021.

