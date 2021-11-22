Perella Weinberg Partners' (NASDAQ:PWP) investors will be pleased with their respectable 30% return over the last year

One way to deal with stock volatility is to ensure you have a properly diverse portfolio. Of course, in an ideal world, all your stocks would beat the market. Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 29% beating the market return of 28% (not including dividends). Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that Perella Weinberg Partners didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Perella Weinberg Partners saw its revenue grow by 55%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. While the share price gain of 29% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Perella Weinberg Partners. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PWP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling Perella Weinberg Partners stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

In the last year the market returned about 30%, and Perella Weinberg Partners generated a TSR of 30% for its shareholders. However, the share price has actually dropped 7.2% over the last three months. This could simply be a short term fluctuation, though. Even the biggest winners have their down periods. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Perella Weinberg Partners you should know about.

Of course Perella Weinberg Partners may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

