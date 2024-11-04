Perella Weinberg Partners announces Masterson joined firm as Partner

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) announced that Michael Masterson has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Advisory Business. Based in New York, Masterson will join the Firm’s Industrials practice and provide strategic advice to clients globally across the transportation, leasing, and logistics sector.

