Perella Weinberg Partners to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 2, 2025

Perella Weinberg Partners will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 2, followed by a conference call and webcast.

Perella Weinberg Partners, a global independent advisory firm, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 2, 2025, before the market opens. The firm will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET on the same day to discuss the results, which can be accessed through their website or via dial-in options for domestic and international callers. A replay of the call will be available two hours after its completion until May 9, 2025. Perella Weinberg Partners provides a range of strategic and financial advisory services to various clients, including corporations and governments, and operates offices in major cities worldwide.

When will Perella Weinberg Partners release their Q1 2025 financial results?

Perella Weinberg Partners will release their financial results on May 2, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call will take place at 9:00 AM ET on May 2, 2025.

How can I access the webcast for the financial results?

The webcast can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.pwpartners.com.

What is the replay availability for the conference call?

A replay of the call will be available from two hours after the live call until May 9, 2025.

What services does Perella Weinberg Partners provide?

Perella Weinberg Partners offers strategic and financial advice to corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

$PWP Insider Trading Activity

$PWP insiders have traded $PWP stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER A WEINBERG (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 705,000 shares for an estimated $16,153,923 .

. DIETRICH BECKER (President) sold 442,889 shares for an estimated $10,841,922

ANDREW BEDNAR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 300,579 shares for an estimated $7,358,173

ROBERT K STEEL sold 32,943 shares for an estimated $819,292

$PWP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $PWP stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PWP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PWP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter 2025 on Friday, May 2, 2025, before the market opens.







Conference Call and Webcast







Management will host a conference call and webcast to review Perella Weinberg’s results on the same day at 9:00AM ET. A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.pwpartners.com



.





The conference call can also be accessed by the following dial-in information:







Domestic: (800) 267-6316



International: (203) 518-9783



Conference ID: PWPQ125













Replay







A replay of the call will also be available two hours after the live call through May 9, 2025. To access the replay, dial (800) 756-0554 (Domestic) or (402) 220-7213 (International). The replay can also be accessed on the Investors section of the Company's website at



https://investors.pwpartners.com



.







About Perella Weinberg







Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Denver, and Calgary.







Contacts







For Perella Weinberg Investor Relations:



investors@pwpartners.com







For Perella Weinberg Media:



media@pwpartners.com





