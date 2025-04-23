Perella Weinberg Partners to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 2, 2025

Perella Weinberg Partners will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 2, followed by a conference call and webcast.
$PWP Insider Trading Activity
$PWP insiders have traded $PWP stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER A WEINBERG (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 705,000 shares for an estimated $16,153,923.
- DIETRICH BECKER (President) sold 442,889 shares for an estimated $10,841,922
- ANDREW BEDNAR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 300,579 shares for an estimated $7,358,173
- ROBERT K STEEL sold 32,943 shares for an estimated $819,292
$PWP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $PWP stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 679,805 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,206,551
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 569,897 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,586,344
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 567,493 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,529,033
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 449,691 shares (-40.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,720,633
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 432,325 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,306,628
- CANNELL & SPEARS LLC added 372,526 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,881,019
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 367,869 shares (+334.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,769,996
$PWP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PWP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
Full Release
NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter 2025 on Friday, May 2, 2025, before the market opens.
Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host a conference call and webcast to review Perella Weinberg’s results on the same day at 9:00AM ET. A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at
https://investors.pwpartners.com
.
The conference call can also be accessed by the following dial-in information:
Domestic: (800) 267-6316
International: (203) 518-9783
Conference ID: PWPQ125
Replay
A replay of the call will also be available two hours after the live call through May 9, 2025. To access the replay, dial (800) 756-0554 (Domestic) or (402) 220-7213 (International). The replay can also be accessed on the Investors section of the Company's website at
https://investors.pwpartners.com
.
About Perella Weinberg
Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Denver, and Calgary.
Contacts
For Perella Weinberg Investor Relations:
investors@pwpartners.com
For Perella Weinberg Media:
media@pwpartners.com
