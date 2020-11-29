Perella Weinberg close to merger talks with blank-check company -FT

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners is in advanced discussions to combine with the blank-check company FinTech Acquisition Corp IV FTIVU.O, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal with FinTech Acquisition would list Perella Weinberg Partners advisory business at an equity valuation of about $760 million, the newspaper said, adding that the transaction is expected to be announced before the end of the year.

Perella Weinberg, founded by Joe Perella and Peter Weinberg in 2006, declined to comment to Reuters.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Perella Weinberg was looking at an initial public offering by merging with a blank-check firm, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Fintech Acquisition Corp IV raised $230 million in its initial public offering in September.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

