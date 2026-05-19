Perella Weinberg CFO Nets $1 Million With 51,000-Share Sale. Time to Follow?

Key Points

CFO Alexandra Gottschalk sold 51,671 shares for a transaction value of ~$1.02 million, based on a weighted average price of around $19.74 per share as of May 5, 2026.

The sale reduced direct holdings by 41.62%, leaving 72,492 shares directly owned post-transaction.

No indirect or derivative participation; all shares were sold from direct ownership, with no indirect entities involved.

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Alexandra Gottschalk, Chief Financial Officer of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP), disclosed the sale of 51,671 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on May 5, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 51,671 Transaction value ~$1.02 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 72,492 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.42 million

Key questions

What proportion of Alexandra Gottschalk’s direct holdings was sold in this transaction?

The transaction involved the sale of 41.62% of direct common stock holdings, reducing her position from 124,163 to 72,492 shares.

The transaction involved the sale of 41.62% of direct common stock holdings, reducing her position from 124,163 to 72,492 shares. Was there any indirect or derivative involvement in the sale?

No; all shares sold were from direct ownership, with no indirect entities or derivative securities involved according to the filing.

No; all shares sold were from direct ownership, with no indirect entities or derivative securities involved according to the filing. How does the remaining position affect Gottschalk’s ongoing exposure to Perella Weinberg Partners?

Post-transaction, Gottschalk directly retains 72,492 Class A Common Stock shares, maintaining a meaningful continuing equity interest in the company.

Post-transaction, Gottschalk directly retains 72,492 Class A Common Stock shares, maintaining a meaningful continuing equity interest in the company. How does this transaction fit within the historical pattern of Gottschalk’s equity activity?

This is the first open-market sale reported for Gottschalk, with all prior transactions comprising administrative adjustments; holdings decreased only as a result of this specific sale.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 700 Revenue (TTM) $687,989,000 Net income (TTM) $19,625,000 1-year price change 17.1%

Company snapshot

Provides strategic and financial advisory services, including M&A execution, capital markets advisory, restructuring, and equity research across multiple sectors.

Operates an advisory-driven business model, generating revenue primarily from client fees related to transaction execution and strategic consulting.

Serves public and private corporations, institutional investors, entrepreneurs, creditor committees, and government entities globally.

Perella Weinberg Partners is an independent investment banking firm with a global client base and a focus on high-value advisory assignments. The company leverages deep sector expertise and a relationship-driven approach to deliver tailored financial solutions. Its diversified service offering and established reputation provide a competitive advantage in the capital markets advisory space.

What this transaction means for investors

While it can be helpful to follow the moves of company insiders, it’s also important to remember that people may sell shares for all kinds of reasons, like liquidity needs or retirement plans, that may not have anything to do with their conviction in the company’s results or its future. That said, CFO Alexandra Gottschalk’s recent share sale reduced her holdings by more than 40%, which is a significant move.

Perella’s stock has seen some big swings up and down since the beginning of the year. Its business, which includes mergers and acquisitions, can be highly rate-sensitive, and April’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) release has pressured the stock. But some institutional investors, including Aristotle Capital Boston, are buying. The investment advisor added 746,000 shares to its existing position in May, bringing its total to more than 1 million shares in an apparent bet that dealmaking sentiment will rebound in the near term.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.