PWP Forward Acquisition I, a blank check company backed by Perella Weinberg targeting women-forward companies, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Director Stacia Ryan, who currently serves as Partner and Co-Head of the Consumer Retail Group at Perella Weinberg, and Chairman Joseph Perella, a Founding Partner and former CEO of Perella Weinberg. PWP Forward Acquisition I is focused on improving access to public financing for companies that are founded by, led by, or enrich the lives of women, also referred to as "Women-Forward Companies."



PWP Forward Acquisition I plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FRWAU. Citi acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Perella Weinberg-backed SPAC PWP Forward Acquisition I prices $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.