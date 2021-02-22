PWP Forward Acquisition I, a blank check company backed by Perella Weinberg targeting women-forward companies, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, PWP Forward Acquisition I will command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Stacia Ryan, who currently serves as Partner and Co-Head of the Consumer Retail Group at Perella Weinberg. She is joined by Chairman Joseph Perella, who founded PWP in 2006 and served as CEO until 2014. PWP Forward Acquisition I is focused on improving access to public financing for companies that are founded by, led by, or enrich the lives of women, also referred to as “Women-Forward Companies”.



PWP Forward Acquisition I was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FRWAU. It filed confidentially on January 22, 2021. Citi is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Perella Weinberg-backed SPAC PWP Forward Acquisition I files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

