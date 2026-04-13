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PWP

Perella Weinberg To Acquire Gleacher Shacklock To Expand In UK

April 13, 2026 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP), an independent advisory firm, on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gleacher Shacklock LLP, a UK-based independent advisory firm, for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

The acquisition is expected to significantly expand Perella Weinberg's presence in the United Kingdom and strengthen its capabilities in cross-border transactions between the UK, Europe and North America.

Gleacher Shacklock, founded in 2003 and headquartered in London, advises corporates, sovereign wealth funds and institutions, with a strong presence in the UK advisory market.

In the pre-market trading, PWP is 1.57% high at $20.75 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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