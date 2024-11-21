Peregrine Gold Ltd. Resolutions Passed at AGM

Peregrine Gold Ltd. (AU:PGD) has released an update.
Peregrine Gold Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, including a special resolution, showcasing strong shareholder support. The approval of significant resolutions, like the re-election of a director and the ratification of prior share issues, reflects investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
