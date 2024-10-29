News & Insights

Peregrine Gold Ltd Announces New Securities Issuance

October 29, 2024 — 01:18 am EDT

Peregrine Gold Ltd. (AU:PGD) has released an update.

Peregrine Gold Ltd has announced a proposed issuance of up to 16,969,605 new securities, including options with a three-year expiry and a $0.25 exercise price. This standard pro-rata issue is aimed at strengthening the company’s capital base, with the offer set to close on December 10, 2024, and the issuance slated for December 16, 2024. Investors interested in expanding their portfolio with Peregrine Gold should note these key dates.

