Peregrine Gold Launches $2.5M Entitlement Issue

Peregrine Gold Ltd. (AU:PGD) has released an update.

Peregrine Gold Ltd. is launching a non-renounceable entitlement issue to raise approximately $2.5 million, offering shareholders one new share for every four held at a 15.25% discount. The company is also granting one free three-year option for each new share, intending to use the funds for exploration activities in Pilbara and general working capital. The offer is open to eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand, with the possibility of applying for additional shares from any shortfall.

For further insights into AU:PGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.