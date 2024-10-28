News & Insights

Peregrine Gold Launches $2.5M Entitlement Issue

October 28, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

Peregrine Gold Ltd. (AU:PGD) has released an update.

Peregrine Gold Ltd. is launching a non-renounceable entitlement issue to raise approximately $2.5 million, offering shareholders one new share for every four held at a 15.25% discount. The company is also granting one free three-year option for each new share, intending to use the funds for exploration activities in Pilbara and general working capital. The offer is open to eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand, with the possibility of applying for additional shares from any shortfall.

