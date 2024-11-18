Peregrine Gold Announces $2.5 Million Entitlement Offer

Peregrine Gold Ltd. (AU:PGD) has released an update.

Peregrine Gold Ltd. has announced a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to $2.5 million. Eligible shareholders can subscribe for one new share for every four existing shares at $0.15 each, accompanied by a free option exercisable at $0.25 until December 2027. The offer closes on December 10, 2024, and aims to bolster the company’s financial standing.

