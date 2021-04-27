US Markets

Perdue shipping 31,450 tonnes of Brazil soybeans into the U.S.–Cargonave data

Contributor
Ana Mano Reuters
Published

U.S.-based meat processor Perdue is shipping some 31,450 tonnes of Brazilian soybeans into the United States, according to line-up data from shipping agency Cargonave, as stocks dwindle in the destination market.

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S.-based meat processor Perdue is shipping some 31,450 tonnes of Brazilian soybeans into the United States, according to line-up data from shipping agency Cargonave, as stocks dwindle in the destination market.

The Four Turandot vessel is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday at the port of Barcarena, in the north of Brazil, and is expected to sail on 9 May, the Cargonave ship line-up data shows.

Perdue did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular