Perdue shipping 31,450 tonnes of Brazil soybeans into the U.S.–Cargonave data

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S.-based meat processor Perdue is shipping some 31,450 tonnes of Brazilian soybeans into the United States, according to line-up data from shipping agency Cargonave, as stocks dwindle in the destination market.

The Four Turandot vessel is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday at the port of Barcarena, in the north of Brazil, and is expected to sail on 9 May, the Cargonave ship line-up data shows.

Perdue did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

