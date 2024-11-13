News & Insights

Perdoceo Education price target raised to $32 from $30 at Barrington

November 13, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Perdoceo Education (PRDO) to $32 from $30 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 report topped estimates and its 2024 guidance was raised, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Perdoceo has $723M in cash and no long-term debt and its valuation is discounted.

