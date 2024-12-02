Is Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Perdoceo Education (PRDO). PRDO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.75 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.23. PRDO's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.05 and as low as 7.75, with a median of 9.21, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that PRDO holds a PEG ratio of 0.78. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PRDO's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.93. Within the past year, PRDO's PEG has been as high as 0.80 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 0.61.

Investors should also recognize that PRDO has a P/B ratio of 1.94. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.65. Over the past year, PRDO's P/B has been as high as 1.96 and as low as 1.28, with a median of 1.52.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Perdoceo Education is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PRDO sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.