Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) has been revised to 21.42 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of 19.38 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.93% from the latest reported closing price of 16.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perdoceo Education. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRDO is 0.11%, a decrease of 10.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 69,355K shares. The put/call ratio of PRDO is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,756K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,898K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 14.09% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,261K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,114K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 16.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,951K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 15.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,487K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRDO by 14.27% over the last quarter.

Perdoceo Education Background Information

Perdoceo Education Corporation offers a quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company's accredited institutions - Colorado Technical University ('CTU') and the American InterContinental University System ('AIU') - provide degree programs through the master's or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor's levels. Perdoceo's universities offer students industry-relevant and career-focused degree programs that are designed to meet the educational needs of today's busy adults. CTU and AIU continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing personalized learning technologies like their intellipath® learning platform and using data analytics and technology to support students and enhance learning. Perdoceo is committed to providing quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce.

