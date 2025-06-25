Is Perdoceo Education (PRDO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Perdoceo Education (PRDO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PRDO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.85 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.15. PRDO's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.31 and as low as 8.92, with a median of 10.52, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that PRDO has a P/B ratio of 2.23. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.44. PRDO's P/B has been as high as 2.30 and as low as 1.45, with a median of 1.75, over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Perdoceo Education's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PRDO is an impressive value stock right now.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

