PERDOCEO EDUCATION Earnings Results: $PRDO Reports Quarterly Earnings

PERDOCEO EDUCATION ($PRDO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.70 per share, beating estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $213,000,000, beating estimates of $212,160,000 by $840,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PRDO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PERDOCEO EDUCATION Insider Trading Activity

PERDOCEO EDUCATION insiders have traded $PRDO stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRDO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN ROBERT KLINE (SVP, AIU) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 54,722 shares for an estimated $1,429,310 .

. ASHISH R GHIA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,889 shares for an estimated $1,382,964 .

. TODD S NELSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,456 shares for an estimated $1,289,234 .

. ELISE BASKEL (SVP, CTU) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,736 shares for an estimated $931,242 .

. GREG E. JANSEN (SVP, General Counsel) sold 21,432 shares for an estimated $559,375

PATRICK W GROSS sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $90,916

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PERDOCEO EDUCATION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of PERDOCEO EDUCATION stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.