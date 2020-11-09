Perdoceo Education Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) filed its third-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.4% to US$11.02 in the past week. Revenues of US$169m fell slightly short of expectations, but earnings were a definite bright spot, with statutory per-share profits of US$0.56 an impressive 65% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:PRDO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Perdoceo Education's three analysts is for revenues of US$715.4m in 2021, which would reflect a credible 6.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 6.1% to US$1.69 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$721.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.70 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$22.67, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Perdoceo Education, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$25.00 and the most bearish at US$20.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Perdoceo Education is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 6.1%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 7.1% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 24% per year. Although Perdoceo Education's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Perdoceo Education's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$22.67, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Perdoceo Education going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Perdoceo Education you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.