Perdoceo Education CFO Sells 33,271 Shares as Stock Jumps 50% in One Year. Here's What You Should Know

Key Points

The CFO of Perdoceo Education reported selling 33,271 shares for a transaction value of approximately $1.17 million on March 18, 2026.

All shares disposed in this transaction were held directly; there are no indirect or derivative holdings reported after the sale.

The transaction aligns with a pattern of periodic sales as available share capacity declines.

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Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) CFO Ashish R Ghia reported the sale of 33,271 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions on March 18, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 33,271 Transaction value $1.2 million Post-transaction common shares (direct) 155,691 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$5.34 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($35.08).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Ghia's recent trading activity?

The 33,271-share sale matches the median share count of Ghia's recent sell transactions (since March 2025).

The 33,271-share sale matches the median share count of Ghia's recent sell transactions (since March 2025). What proportion of Ghia's total position was impacted, and what remains?

The transaction accounted for 17.61% of direct common stock holdings before the sale, leaving Ghia with 155,691 directly held shares.

The transaction accounted for 17.61% of direct common stock holdings before the sale, leaving Ghia with 155,691 directly held shares. Is this sale part of a regular pattern or a deviation from prior behavior?

This transaction follows a cadence of periodic sales, consistent with portfolio management as available share capacity is reduced.

This transaction follows a cadence of periodic sales, consistent with portfolio management as available share capacity is reduced. What is the context for valuation and market performance at the time of sale?

The shares were sold at around $35.08 per share on March 18, 2026, with Perdoceo Education stock having delivered a roughly 50% total return over the preceding year as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $846.10 million Net income (TTM) $159.91 million Dividend yield 2%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Perdoceo Education offers career-oriented postsecondary education programs in business, healthcare, information technology, and related fields, primarily through Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

The firm generates revenue through tuition and fees from online, campus-based, and blended learning programs, supported by proprietary digital learning platforms.

It serves adult learners and working professionals seeking flexible, accredited degree and certificate programs in the United States.

Perdoceo Education is a leading provider of online and blended higher education, with a focus on career-relevant degree programs and technology-driven learning solutions. The company leverages its proprietary platforms and established university brands to attract non-traditional students seeking flexible educational pathways. Strong financial performance and scalable digital infrastructure position Perdoceo Education to compete effectively in the evolving education and training services market.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like a structured, recurring trim into strength rather than a shift in conviction, especially since it aligns with a consistent cadence of disposals and comes after a sharp run in the stock. For long-term investors, that context matters more than the transaction itself.



At Perdoceo Education, the underlying business is showing real operating momentum. Full-year revenue climbed 24% to about $846 million, while operating income rose to $196 million, reflecting both enrollment growth and improved efficiency. Net income, meanwhile, reached nearly $160 million, and adjusted operating income jumped nearly 26%, signaling expanding profitability as scale improves.



Capital allocation also stands out. The company repurchased $120.8 million in stock last year and authorized another $100 million program, all while maintaining a dividend.



The takeaway is straightforward. Insider selling here appears tactical, not fundamental, and with earnings growth, rising enrollments, and aggressive buybacks, the story hinges on whether management can sustain double-digit profit expansion after a 50% stock run.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.