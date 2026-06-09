Perdoceo Director Exercises 9,308 Options and Sells Shares. What Investors Should Know

Key Points

A Perdoceo Education director exercised and sold 9,308 shares for a total transaction value of approximately $324,000 on June 4, 2026.

This sale represented 16.20% of her direct common stock holdings, reducing her directly held shares from 57,466 to 48,158.

All activity was conducted through direct ownership with no indirect entities involved; the shares were acquired via option exercise and immediately sold.

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Kenda B. Gonzales reported the exercise of 9,308 stock options and the immediate sale of the underlying shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) on June 4, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 9,308 Transaction value ~$324,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 48,158 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.64 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($34.79); post-transaction value based on June 4, 2026 market close ($34.79).

Key questions

What does the combination of option exercise and immediate sale suggest about Gonzales's intent?

This structure indicates a liquidity-driven transaction, where shares were not accumulated for investment but rather disposed of upon vesting, aligning with standard compensation practices for directors.

This structure indicates a liquidity-driven transaction, where shares were not accumulated for investment but rather disposed of upon vesting, aligning with standard compensation practices for directors. How does this trade impact Gonzales's ongoing exposure to Perdoceo Education Corporation?

Following the transaction, Gonzales maintains a direct holding of 48,158 shares, representing a substantial remaining equity position valued at approximately ~$1.64 million as of June 4, 2026.

Following the transaction, Gonzales maintains a direct holding of 48,158 shares, representing a substantial remaining equity position valued at approximately ~$1.64 million as of June 4, 2026. Was there any indirect ownership or involvement of trusts or other entities in this transaction?

No, all shares involved in the transaction were directly owned.

No, all shares involved in the transaction were directly owned. Is there a historical precedent for similar open-market sales by Gonzales?

According to the filing, this is the only reported open-market sale by Gonzales in the past two years, with all previous filings reflecting administrative or non-sale events.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $854.84 million Net income (TTM) $170.18 million Dividend yield 2% 1-year price change 6%

Company snapshot

Perdoceo Education offers career-focused academic programs across business, healthcare, information technology, engineering, and criminal justice, delivered via online, campus-based, and hybrid formats.

The firm generates revenue primarily from tuition and fees paid by students enrolled at its two main institutions: Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

It targets adult learners and working professionals seeking flexible higher education options in the United States.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates as a leading provider of online and campus-based higher education through its proprietary platforms and established university brands. The company leverages technology-driven learning tools to enhance student engagement and outcomes. Its strategic focus on career-oriented programs and flexible delivery models positions it competitively within the education and training services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

With this move, Gonzales exercised stock options and immediately sold the resulting shares, a structure that is commonly used to monetize vested awards rather than make an active bet against a company's future. Plus, Gonzales still owns 48,158 shares worth roughly $1.64 million, maintaining significant exposure to Perdoceo's performance. And since this is her only reported open-market sale in the past two years, one can’t view the transaction as part of a broader pattern of insider selling.



For investors, the more important question remains whether Perdoceo can continue generating steady enrollment, tuition revenue, and cash flow across Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. And on that front, Perdoceo recently reported first-quarter revenue of $221.7 million, up 4.1% year over year, while operating income climbed 22% to $63.1 million. Earnings per diluted share, meanwhile, jumped nearly 31% to $0.85. Management said prospective student interest remained strong and that student retention and engagement continued trending near multi-year highs.



Insider transactions are worth watching, but context matters. In this case, the retained ownership stake may be more telling than the shares sold. With the stock up about 6% over the past year, this looks less like an executive heading for the exits and more like a director converting part of a compensation award into cash while maintaining a sizable economic interest in the business.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.