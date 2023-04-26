News & Insights

Commodities
WDS

Perdaman breaks ground on $4 billion urea plant in Western Australia

April 26, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, April 26 (Reuters) - Industrial chemical producer Perdaman has broken ground on a A$6 billion ($3.96 billion) in Western Australia with the help of a A$2.1 billion equity investment from Global Infrastructure Partners, Perdaman said on Wednesday.

Perdaman aims to produce 2.3 million tonnes of urea annually at a site near Karratha in Australia's northwest, around half of which is destined for Asia, Brazil and the United States. Urea is an organic chemical typically used to make fertilisers.

Global Infrastructure Partners, which manages $89 billion globally, will provide equity financing alongside Export Finance Australia (EFA), Perdaman said. A separate release from the Western Australia government said 12 commercial lenders are involved and that EFA will provide a A$269 million loan. “We are excited to be constructing Australia’s largest ever downstream manufacturing project which represents a significant investment in Australia’s manufacturing sector,” said Vikas Rambal, Chief Executive of Perdaman.

The project will use natural gas from Woodside Energy's WDS.AX under-development Scarborough Gas project. A 20-year agreement to supply 130 terajoules per day once the plant is commissioned in 2026 or 2027 was also announced on Wednesday.

The project is being built on the Burrup Peninsula, where an Indigenous group has raised concerns about the impact emissions from the plant could have on ancient indigenous rock art.

Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek approved the project in August, saying the Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation backed the plant and represented the majority view of traditional owners in the area.

Raelene Cooper, a member of a separate Indigenous group that opposed the project, condemned the removal of sacred rock art required by the plant.

"It is incredible, remarkable, and absolutely disgraceful -how do these people sleep at night?” she said in an emailed statement.

($1 = 1.5135 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.