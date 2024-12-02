Percheron Therapeutics Restructures US Securities for Better Access

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited has restructured its US-quoted securities by discontinuing its American Depository Receipt facility and uplisting its foreign shares to the OTCQB tier, making it easier for US investors to access its stocks. This move not only boosts investor engagement but also cuts costs, allowing the company to reallocate resources to promotion in the US. The changes align well with existing ASX regulations and pose minimal compliance burdens.

