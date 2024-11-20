Percheron Therapeutics’ Promising Advances in Duchenne Trials

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.
Percheron Therapeutics Limited, a biotech company, is advancing its lead program, avicursen, targeting Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, with promising results and ongoing trials. The company has received orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations, signaling potential growth in the biotech sector. Investors are keenly anticipating upcoming trial data expected in December 2024.
