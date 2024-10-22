Percheron Therapeutics Offers Discounted Share Purchase Plan

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics is launching a share purchase plan (SPP) for its shareholders in Australia and New Zealand, offering shares at a 14% discount. This initiative aims to raise up to A$2 million, following a recent A$13 million institutional placement. The SPP provides an opportunity for investors to buy shares at the same price as the institutional investors, with applications capped at A$30,000 per shareholder.

