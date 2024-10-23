Percheron Therapeutics Lists New Securities on ASX

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited has announced the quotation of 135,231,746 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective October 25, 2024. This move is part of a previously notified transaction and may interest investors keen on burgeoning opportunities within the biotech sector.

