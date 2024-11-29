Percheron Therapeutics Issues Over 12 Million Unquoted Options

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited has announced the issuance of over 12 million unquoted options with exercise prices ranging from $0.26 to $0.52 per share, set to expire by November 2029. This move could signal strategic financial planning, potentially impacting investor interest and market dynamics around the company’s stock.

