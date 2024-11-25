Percheron Therapeutics Issues New Unquoted Options

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited has announced the issuance of 6 million unquoted options, exercisable at $0.083 per share, set to mature by July 2029. These options are part of prior transactions and are not intended for public trading on the ASX. This strategic move could potentially influence the company’s stock dynamics and attract investor attention.

